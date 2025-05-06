Quadruple homicide suspect arrested by MPD months before in different case, prosecutors explain why no charges

James Duane Ortley, 34, faces quadruple murder charges in Hennepin County Court for a shooting in South Minneapolis last week.

But it’s not Ortley’s first encounter with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Ortley was arrested back in mid-February, as a part of an investigation into a crime spree in South Minneapolis, according to MPD.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned that a case naming four people, including Ortley, was presented to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges back in the winter, according to MPD.

But Ortley was released from custody after a 36-hour hold in jail, according to online Hennepin County records, after no charges were filed against him.

“Our office thoroughly reviewed the case submission and determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Ortley in connection with those incidents,” according to a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

“MPD accepts the outcome of the charging decisions,” wrote an MPD spokesperson. “Two juveniles and one adult were charged in this case.”