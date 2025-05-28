Pushback from locksmith industry after new Minnesota law set to remove lead from keys

A new law could change the keys you have in your pocket.

The law, which takes effect on July 1, restricts the amount of lead allowed in keys.

Locksmiths are pushing back against the law, saying it will have a negative effect on the industry and raise the price of keys for the public.

“It’s going to cost a whole lot more to get a key cut,” Donna Campbell, owner of Minnesota Locks in Inver Grove Heights, said. “People are already aren’t really happy how much their car keys are going to cost. For the small amount of lead that’s in there, it doesn’t seem to make any sense to me.”

Locksmiths say alternative key materials like steel are too hard for machines to cut.