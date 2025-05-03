Push to install cameras at day cares faces opposition over costs

A Minnesota bill aimed at making day care centers safer is met with pushback about the costs to execute the plan.

Rep. Nolan West (R-Blaine) introduced a bill requiring all day care centers to have cameras and retain the footage.

“In the case in Small World and Blaine, where my daughter was abused, they were only able to convict on two felonies of the five that were charged,” West said. “The police and basically everyone involved said the only reason for that was the video footage.”



The cost to install the cameras in day cares across the state sparked concerns, so lawmakers made changes to the bill.

Lawmakers dropped the time period of retaining video footage from 90 days to 60 days.

Now, cameras will only be required in day care centers with an active maltreatment violation.



“The disappointing part about that is obviously something bad happened to cause a violation, so we’re not catching it early,” Rep. West said.

At Pumpkin Patch Childcare and Learning Center, the Burnsville day care installed cameras years ago throughout the facility to create full transparency.



“It also allows us to see if a child gets injured, what happened. It allows us to have security at our front door,” Amanda Schillinger said. “It does help parents feel a lot more comfortable knowing that there is an additional set of eyes on everything happening.”

Their cost for the installation was $12,000. She said more child care funding is critical.

“Child care centers are operating on very tight budgets, and it is extremely expensive to have and maintain that system,” Schillinger said. “That funding has to be there. We have centers that are closing throughout this state on a regular basis because they just can’t afford it anymore.”

The bill’s next stop is the House floor.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to “Kids Count On Us,” which is a coalition of over 500 community-based child care centers across the state of Minnesota.

Kelly Martinson, Kids Count On Us communications director, said over 100 child care providers wrote to the Legislature suggesting more funding to hire high-quality staff instead. They believe that would help reduce the amount of child abuse cases in day cares.