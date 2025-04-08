Push continues for emergency service funding at the Minnesota Capitol

There’s a push to support emergency funding across the state.

In the Twin Cities, if you call 911 for a medical emergency, help typically arrives within minutes. However, that isn’t always the case in parts of Greater Minnesota. State leaders want to make sure ambulances and paramedics are able to keep operating in rural areas by using taxpayer dollars to help.

The push for more funding will start at 11 a.m., when lawmakers and EMS leaders hold a news conference at the Capitol.

The Minnesota Ambulance Association says the state is at a breaking point when it comes to EMS services, saying outdated funding systems, low Medicaid reimbursement and workforce shortages are threatening the availability of 911 response times.

Now, the group is urging lawmakers to help reverse those issues.

You may remember a similar push just last spring, with the legislature ultimately signing a bill to provide $30 million in short-term emergency aid for EMS providers in Greater Minnesota.

However, that funding is only about a quarter of what providers say they actually need to prevent ambulance services from shutting their doors or scaling back.

Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul) shared her parents’ experience last year out of Greater Minnesota, where quick ambulance response isn’t guaranteed.

“When my mom was having an allergic reaction, she drove herself to the ER and we were like, that’s a terrible idea, right? Like, you could have veered off the road, like your throat is swelling up, etc. It’s like, really just a horrible system,” said Hollins.

