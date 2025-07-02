Public safety during the holiday weekend to be discussed Wednesday morning in Minneapolis

Many people will be out celebrating the Fourth of July on Friday with their family and friends, and Minneapolis community leaders are reminding you to be safe while doing so.

Safety leaders will discuss this during a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Boom Island Park. Check back for a stream of the event.

In past years, the holiday has been a violent and chaotic time for the city – fireworks were shot at homes, buildings and other people near the Stone Arch Bridge and at Boom Island Park back in 2022. The following year, fireworks were shot at other people in parks across the city, including at a police squad car. Ultimately, 16 teens were arrested during that holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, 30 people were arrested in relation to Fourth of July violence in the city just last year. Minneapolis police say social media posts went out enticing young teens to come to the city and cause chaos, with groups throwing mortar-style fireworks out of vehicles as they aimed them at people walking in Dinkytown and at officers.

Patrols were increased all three of those years, and hundreds of extra officers were on the streets during the holiday weekend.

While that is expected to happen again in 2025, specifics of safety plans for the city this weekend are expected to be discussed during Wednesday’s news conference. Among those expected to speak are Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Sheriff Dawanna Witt, Fire Chief Bryan Tyner, Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto, State Patrol Lt. Michael Lee, and 911 Director Joni Hodne.

Police are also reminding citizens not to call 911 for complaints about fireworks and to instead call 311 for general noise or other non-emergency concerns.

In addition, road closures will be in place throughout Minneapolis over the Fourth of July. Main Street will close starting at 3 p.m. from Hennepin to 6th avenues. In addition, the 3rd Avenue Bridge will fully close at 7 p.m. for the Red, White and Boom fireworks show that night.

