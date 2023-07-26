Public memorial to be held Wednesday afternoon for fallen Fargo officer

The family of fallen Fargo police officer Jake Wallin will be holding a public memorial Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Wednesday’s event for the St. Michael native will be held at Scheels Arena in Fargo at 1 p.m. and will also be streamed on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police add that doors open at 11 a.m. and stress backpacks, purses and other bags won’t be allowed inside, including clear bags.

Sympathy cards can be placed in baskets inside the main entrance.

A service was held last weekend at Pequot Lakes High School after Wallin’s body was escorted there from Fargo.

RELATED: Fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin remembered as ‘true guardian’ at funeral

As previously reported, Wallin was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on crews that had responded to a traffic crash in Fargo. The shooting injured two other officers, including Tyler Hawes, another Minnesota native.

Law enforcement killed the gunman, Mohamad Barakat, 37, who had more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with a grenade and other explosives, according to North Dakota officials.

If you’d like to support the Fargo police officers involved and their families, the department has shared a link to a fundraising page.

RELATED: Man who ambushed Fargo officers likely had bigger and bloodier attack in mind, attorney general says

RELATED: Man who ambushed Fargo officers searched online for ‘kill fast’ and crowded rea events, AG says

RELATED: The Fargo shooter used a binary trigger. Here’s what to know about the device t hat’s worrying police