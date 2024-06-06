Public memorial for slain MPD officer Jamal Mitchell set for Tuesday

As the community continues to grieve following last week’s shooting that left three people dead, including a Minneapolis police officer, and injured four others, a public memorial has been announced.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that a service will be held at Maple Grove Senior High School starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. last Thursday. Mitchell was one of the first officers at the scene and tried to help an injured man. However, while doing so, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the man pulled a gun and started shooting Mitchell. Another officer was injured exchanging gunfire with the suspect, who also died.

Altogether, three people were killed — Mitchell, a victim connected to the initial shooting call and the suspected shooter — and four others were injured, including another officer and a firefighter.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating.

In the week since the tragedy, Mitchell has been remembered as a “hero.” A memorial quickly grew outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct, and Mitchell’s parents shared their heartbreak. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also learned that Mitchell was on a mandatory overtime shift at the time he was killed.

The MN 100 Club has already approved a $50,000 contribution to Mitchell’s family, something the organization does to support fallen first responders’ loved ones. Additionally, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) are collecting donations for Mitchell’s family online through the LELS Benevolent Fund.