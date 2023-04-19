Public celebration of life for Bud Grant to be held at US Bank Stadium

A free, public celebration of life has been set for legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant.

The Vikings announced that an event to pay tribute to the hall of famer, who died last month at the age of 95, has been scheduled for May 21 at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fans are able to reserve up to six seats for the event by going online. While tickets are required to attend, all tickets will be free and digital.

In honor of Grant, the organization says attendees are welcome to wear outdoors or team apparel, as he was an avid outdoorsman.

The ceremony will start at noon and doors to the stadium will open at 11 a.m.

Grant was Minnesota’s head coach from 1967-1983, plus the 1985 season. He compiled a career record of 168-108-5, leading the Vikings to 11 division titles and four Super Bowl appearances.

Prior to his time with the Vikings, he was a three-sport standout at the University of Minnesota and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL and the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA. After stints with both teams, he went to the Canadian Football League and played four seasons with Winnipeg before taking over as the team’s coach and leading them to six Grey Cup games and four titles in 10 seasons.

He was the first person to be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

The Vikings are also accepting donations in Grant’s memory, with the proceeds going to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and the Minnesota Veterans Outdoors Programs.