Protesters barricade Morrill Hall, officials asking people to avoid area
An alert from the University of Minnesota says protestors have barricaded Morrill Hall on the East Bank of campus.
The alert added that protestors caused property damage and restricted the entrance and exit of the building.
People are being asked to avoid that area of campus until further notice.
The alert did not specify why the protesters were demonstrating.
