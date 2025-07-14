Protecting yourself during times of poor air quality

A Forecast First Alert is in effect Monday morning due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Minnesota has had a few alerts already for air quality relating to smoke.

The best thing to do to protect yourself in times of poor air quality is to stay inside.

If you do spend time outside, health experts say you should avoid exercise or other strenuous activity. They add that smoke can easily enter our eyes and respiratory system due to its microscopic particles.

Other ways to protect yourself include using your thermostat to recirculate the air in your home so you aren’t bringing the smoky air inside. You can do the same thing in your car. Other tips include making sure your air filters are clean and running an air purifier if you have one.