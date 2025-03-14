Prosecutors challenge Bock testimony in Feeding Our Future trial

Prosecutors on Thursday, through an intense round of rapid-fire style questioning, tried to prove that Aimee Bock knew about the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fraud occurring at Feeding Our Future sponsored sites.

Bock founded the now defunct non-profit — and federal prosecutors say she and her co-defendant Salim Said conspired to steal $250 million of taxpayer money from the child nutrition program.

Joe Thompson, the lead prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, peppered Bock with questions about money, fake meal counts and more.

The government says Bock signed off on fraudulent meal counts, allowing sites to be reimbursed millions of dollars in federal money for food that was never served.

“You never noticed these claims were wild?” questioned Thompson.

“They weren’t wild at the time,” Bock replied.

At one point, Bock testified that while authorities were executing a search warrant on her home, she offered to “help catch anyone committing fraud.”

“Well, you did a heck of a job of it, Ms. Bock,” Thompson replied.

While undergoing direct questioning by her attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, Bock testified that text messages that were previously brought up in court were meant to be taken sarcastically.

“We may have become the mob,” she wrote in a message to Hadith Ahmed. She told jurors that the text was about a woman saying that Feeding Our Future wasn’t paying out claims.

“It was a sarcastic joke because we address problems aggressively,” Bock testified. “When we had problems we would attack and eliminate.”

She also, through tears, told jurors that she never accepted bribes.

“Nothing is worth, or worse than, ever being separated from my children,” she said.

But prosecutors questioned her about the sale of her daycare, The Learning Journey, to Cosmopolitan Business Solutions — a company co-owned by Said — for $310,000, saying the sale was a kickback payment. The daycare was never licensed and never opened — but a food distribution site opened and operated in the building.

“So, at the time you got $310,000 from Said and his co-owners, there was no daycare, but there was a food site,” Thompson said, adding: “So when you sold the daycare, what you actually sold was the food site.”

Attorneys will continue questioning Bock on Friday.

