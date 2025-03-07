Prosecutors ask court to certify 16-year-old as adult in fatal Columbia Heights shooting

Prosecutors are seeking to certify a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man as an adult, according to court documents.

A court filing from Tuesday shows Anoka County prosecutors requesting the court certify the juvenile as an adult offender for the crime of second-degree manslaughter.

The filing is in connection with a shooting that killed 20-year-old Faisal Dabarani of Minneapolis in Columbia Heights on March 1.

According to a statement of probable cause, on the night of the shooting, Dabarani and another man picked up the suspect and went to McDonald’s in Columbia Heights. There, they picked up another person from a different vehicle and drove to a nearby business.

Eventually, the car found a parking spot on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast. At that time, the suspect moved a gun from his backpack, intending to put it in his jacket, when it went off and hit Dabarani, according to the statement of probable cause.

The suspect allegedly left with the firearm as the other occupants of the car brought Dabarani to the hospital, where he later died.

The juvenile has not yet been charged.