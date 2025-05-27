Progress continues to be made on Jenkins Creek fire containment, scattered rain possible Tuesday

Fire crews are continuing their work to extinguish the flames of wildfires across northern Minnesota this week, and the latest update shows the Jenkins Creek Fire is now at 84% containment, up from Monday’s report of 78%. The Camp House Fire remains at 90% containment.

On Tuesday morning, the response team said crews were prioritizing areas of the Camp House fire, which would help protect wild rice lakes. The crop is extremely sensitive to changes in both water levels and water quality, and only grows well under certain chemical and ecological conditions.

In addition, the incident management team says the Minnesota DNR will be managing the Camp House Fire starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Incident Management Organization team will take over both the Jenkins Fire and the Horse River Fires starting Wednesday morning. The Horse River fire was first spotted by an aircraft flying over the BWCA on Thursday and it grew to 20 acres in size by Saturday.

Safety officials say some scattered showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon, and humidity levels will be slightly higher than they were on Monday.

Authorities say crews are working on the southern perimeter and moving west, and noted erosion, drainage issues and safety concerns have popped up due to fire suppression efforts and the use of heavy equipment.

As reported on Monday, all evacuation orders have ended for the Brimson Complex fires. However, the closures for Skibo Road and FR-113, as well as the Superior National Forest, are still in effect.