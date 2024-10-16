Principal: Woodbury High School substitute teacher reenacted George Floyd murder, made sexist jokes

Officials at Woodbury High School are responding after a substitute teacher reportedly reenacted police actions that led up to the murder of George Floyd on Monday.

A letter sent to families from Woodbury High School Principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner said the substitute teacher’s behavior was “racially harmful” and not contained to one class period but observed over the course of four classes.

Students reported the following conduct:

Put a student on the ground in front of the class as part of a reenactment of the police actions that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Twisted a student’s arm behind the student’s back and showed pressure points on the chin and face.

Spoke about a bar fight and fake punched a student with his fist “really close” to the student’s face.

“Invaded students’ space” and mimicked holding up a gun and pointing it at students.

Repeatedly made racially harmful comments.

Told sexist jokes.

Spoke in disturbing detail about dead bodies he had seen, and shared explicit details about two sexual assault cases he investigated.

Shared specific names of people he arrested.

Stated that “cops would be the best criminals” and that “they know how to get away with stuff,” stating that he once got an “A” on a paper about how to get away with murder.

Spoke at length about his gun collection.

Stated that “police brutality isn’t real.”

Principal Sorenson-Wagner said students reported that the substitute teacher said he thought students would want to hear about his life as a police officer. The substitute teacher is not a police officer in Minnesota.

The letter to families also said, “The full report has been submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education and PELSB (educator licensing department). We have trespassed this person from stepping foot on any district property and are collaborating with the Woodbury Police Department to investigate this incident.”

Later, the letter added, “This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education.

The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools. We are partnering with Teachers on Call, our substitute contracted vendor, to ensure that this person is removed from the Teachers on Call substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in our school district.”

The letter sent to families from Principal Sorenson-Wagner can be viewed in full below.