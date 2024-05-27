Prince’s iconic Cloud 3 guitar up for auction

A big part of Prince’s musical past is up for auction.

Bids are being taken for Prince’s iconic Cloud 3 electric guitar.

Prince used the guitar on several tours in the 1980s, including Purple Rain.

The auction house Julien’s verified Cloud 3’s authenticity by conducting a CT scan. They also interviewed Dave Rusan of Rusan Guitarworks, who created three Cloud guitars for Prince.

“They wanted my approval too,” Rusan said. “There was enough there where I was absolutely sure. They think it could go for a million dollars.”

Cloud 1 is in the Smithsonian and Cloud 2 is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The auction for Cloud 3 will wrap up at the end of May.