Primary for District 6 Senate seat to be held Tuesday

Voters are headed to the polls in northern Minnesota on Tuesday to fill the seat of former state senator Justin Eichorn.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Eichorn was arrested less than a month ago and charged with attempting to solicit a teenage girl for prostitution. He then resigned from the state senate.

In that short amount of time, eight republicans and just one DFL member made the deadline to try to win that seat, which covers parts of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca Counties.

Political experts say with this quick of an election turn around, it will likely be name recognition that sets certain candidates apart from the rest, and add while anything can happen, it will likely be a republican who wins the open seat.

“Once you get to the general election, the Republican will be the heavy favorite. This is strong Trump territory, where Republicans have consistently won legislative races,” says Larry Jacobs, a political expert with the University of Minnesota.

It hasn’t just been a scramble for these candidates, but for voters too. Absentee voting didn’t start until last Wednesday, with election officials reminding you that if you haven’t already mailed in your ballot, you’re going to need to drop it off at your polling location on Tuesday.

Absentee and mail-in ballots will go out again for the special election later this month, just six days beforehand.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s primary will go up against the lone DFLer, Denise Siply, on April 29.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

