Preview: Former MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo reflects on his role as chief 5 years after George Floyd’s murder

As the five-year mark approaches since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is now hearing from former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

His former role in the department, as well as his response in the aftermath of the police killing – are unprecedented. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS met up with the now-former chief, who prefers to simply be called Rondo, at 38th and Chicago in South Minneapolis.

There, Rondo revealed some of what he hasn’t shared much about before.

“Hearing the radio transmissions, of those few officers inside that precinct, the urgency in their voices, transmissions of, you know, ‘they’re breaching the doors’, ‘they’re about to get in’, and me, visually seeing Molotov cocktails being thrown to the precinct. My number one goal shifted: no more funerals,” said Rondo.

The conversation was wide-ranging, and the former chief opens up about what he would do differently, about many different topics, while looking back.

You can catch George Floyd: 5 Years of Change and Challenge at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. CLICK HERE for complete George Floyd coverage from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.