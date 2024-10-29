Presidential election could have big impact on Minnesota state government

If Vice-President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz win the White House, it will have an impact on the Minnesota state government.

Records show at least seven times in Minnesota state history, a lieutenant governor has replaced a governor.

The last time it happened was back in 1976 when Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson appointed himself to replace Walter Mondale in the U.S. Senate.

Peggy Flanagan, 45, is Minnesota’s 50th Lieutenant Governor and would move up to the Governor’s Office if Walz resigns from office.

“We put our budgets together, our policies together, we literally sit side-by-side at the head of the table in the cabinet room, I’ve learned an incredible amount from him,” Flanagan said.

The former state house member, Minneapolis school board member, community advocate and mother would become the first female governor in state history.



As a member of the White Earth Nation, Flanagan would become the country’s first indigenous woman to serve as governor.

If Flanagan becomes the new Governor, the state constitution calls for the state senate president to move up to the role of Lt. Governor.

The current State Senate President is DFL Senator Bobby Joe Champion from Minneapolis.

“What I would bring is perspective, balance, a desire to make sure all of our lives our improved, and I think that’s a really important quality,” Champion said.

Champion is an attorney, former Minnesota House member, The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Advisory Board member and a father.



If the Special Election in Senate District 45 goes Republican, it would shift the balance of the power in the chamber.

But it doesn’t appear it would impact Champion if he’s elevated to the Lt Governor Office before the legislature gavels in for a new session on Jan. 14.

Again, the scenario would only occur if Governor Walz resigns.

7 other times the Lt. Governor moved up

1863 – Gov. Alexander Ramsey resigned the governorship to become a U.S. Senator. Lt. Gov. Henry Swift became governor.

1895 – Gov. Knute Nelson resigned the governorship to become a U.S. Senator. Lt. Gov. David M. Clough became governor.

1943 – Gov. Harold Stassen resigned the governorship to enlist in the Navy. Lt. Gov. Edward Thye became governor.

1976 – Gov. Wendell Anderson resigned the governorship to become a U.S. Senator. Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich became governor.

Research provided by the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library