President-elect Donald Trump has chance to shape U.S. Supreme Court for decades

There is a possibility President-elect Donald Trump could have two appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court in his second term and an outside chance there could be three appointments.

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are in their seventies and there has been speculation they could retire during Trump’s second term.

Hamline University Professor David Schultz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that two appointments would solidify a conservative majority on the nation’s high court for many years.

“So, going to a 7-2 court would be an incredibly and possibly incredibly conservative court that would have a legacy for Donald Trump for probably 30 years,” said Schultz.

Trump had three Supreme Court nominations during his first term in the White House.