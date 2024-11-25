President Biden pardons 2 Minnesota turkeys at White House

Keeping with the annual White House turkey pardon tradition, President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two turkeys, Peach and Blossom from Northfield, Minnesota.

Peter Gruhl took the turkeys on a two-day trip in the back of his SUV from Minnesota to Washington, D.C.

“They gobble every time they see a flash from a highway toll sign, but other than that they’re pretty cool,” Gruhl said.

Along the road, Gruhl gives the birds plenty of food and rest breaks. He even stayed with the turkeys at a swanky historic D.C. hotel.

“Basically the two turkeys stay in one room,” Gruhl said. “I have the attached room with the door open. They can walk around. They put down plastic, shavings, feed and water.”

Peach and Blossom will live at Farmamerica in Waseca, Minnesota.

“The public will be able to come and view them and learn more about the turkey industry in Minnesota,” Gruhl said.

Over the past 20 years, Gruhl has met the last four presidents attending presidential turkey pardons.