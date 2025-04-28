Preparing for severe weather: What to know

With severe storms on their way to Minnesota and western Wisconsin, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with experts about the best ways to prepare.

KSTP reporter Kamaria Braye spoke with Judson Freed, the director of emergency management for Ramsey County, about how families can prepare.

Preparing for severe weather: Interview with the director of emergency management for Ramsey County

KSTP reporter Bailey Hurley got a look inside the room where Hennepin County Public Works monitors radars and dispatches crews across the county when Mother Nature strikes. She spoke with Eric Waage, the director of emergency management for Hennepin County.

Preparing for severe weather: Interview with the Hennepin County emergency management director

Hennepin County emergency management officials stressed the importance of preparedness ahead of Monday evening’s storms. Several cities like Minneapolis and Edina are sending out messages urging residents to keep their phones charged and have backup charging resources ready to go.

Officials also say you should have a flashlight and extra batteries in case of a power outage, along with a NOAA weather radio, a few-day supply of food and water, and a first aid kit.

You should also talk to your family about what to do if a bad storm breaks out near your home.

You can find the latest information from Minnesota’s Weather Authority here.