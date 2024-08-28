Power restoration, cleanup efforts continue Wednesday

Xcel Energy hopes to have all repairs done by Thursday evening.

Tens of thousands of people are again waking up without power on Wednesday after the storms that blew through the region Monday night and early Tuesday morning knocked down trees and power lines.

In St. Paul, power lines could be seen sparking during one of the rounds of storms.

Xcel Energy estimates more than 250,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at some point, adding that most customers should have power restored by Thursday evening.

As of this publishing, 29,063 Xcel customers are still without power due to a total of 2,453 reported outages in the Twin Cities metro as well as western Wisconsin. However, the peak outage hit 150,000 customers, stretching as far north as Chisago and Isanti Counties and northwestern Wisconsin.

RELATED: Isanti, Long Lake area hit hard by Monday night’s storm

According to Xcel, about 1,700 workers have been working to restore electricity while people work to clean their yards and neighborhoods.

Those same crews are also working to beat another round of storms expected to arrive sometime during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert for Thursday due to the chance of severe thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

RELATED: GALLERY: Storms sweep across state Monday evening, wiping out power for thousands

Learn what to do during a power outage here. You can find Xcel Energy’s outage map here, and a list of other major utility companies in the state and links to their outage maps can be found by CLICKING HERE.

To get the latest alerts for severe weather headed in your direction, make sure to download the KSTP news app, where you can get alerts on the approaching storm system and watch our live broadcast. You can do so for your device by CLICKING HERE.