Power outages pose challenges for residents with medical issues

The roar of a gas-powered generator echoed along Cumberland Street in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Downed trees and power lines litter the backyards here.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” declares Leslie Lucht, who recently moved out of the neighborhood. “This is the first time I’ve seen it this bad, with the power ain’t coming back.”

After back-to-back storms Monday into Tuesday this week, thousands of customers remained without power Wednesday across the Twin Cities.

Xcel Energy says more than 250,000 people lost electricity.

The outage is causing particular problems for Steve Forster.

“You have to take two injections and then four pills,” he says. “Calms the stomach, helps the body absorb it more.”

Forster, 67, is battling both pancreatic and prostate cancer.

The medicines he uses need cold storage.

But right now, he has no power, even as his indoor thermostat reads 77 degrees.

“It all needs refrigeration,” Forster explains. “Two of the vials I shoot with, they’re supposed to be in the freezer.”

Steve Forster sits on the front steps of his St. Paul home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Forster, 67, suffers from pancreatic and prostate cancer and has had to keep his prescriptions on ice while he waits for power to be restored to his house. (KSTP)

Lucht, his former neighbor, is jumping in to help.

“I got a big deep cooler, and I got some ice for him and stuff,” he notes. “He couldn’t afford that, where he’s at.”

Lucht also brings food and drink, and sometimes gives Forster rides to his medical appointments.

He says his neighbor’s plight isn’t a unique case.

Lucht believes there may be at least a dozen people in the area using insulin, which also needs refrigeration.

Neighbors like Taib Ansera are bringing groceries or just checking in.

“These kinds of people work and pay taxes. They should be treated well,” Ansera says. “But I don’t think anybody cares about these kinds of people, so it’s unfair.”

A tree removal crew began surveying Ansera’s backyard Wednesday afternoon. But storm debris is still scattered on his and his neighbors’ properties.

On this day, it was a case of neighbors helping neighbors. As they wait for the power to return, friendship is not in short supply here.

“He’s awesome,” Forster smiles, as he looks at Lucht. “I don’t want to tell him because he’ll get a big head, but he’s awesome.”