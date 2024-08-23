Power outage hits swath of Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Power outages are affecting several areas of the Minnesota State Fair, officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

Adventure Park, the Dairy Building and other areas along Judson Avenue and Liggett Street were without power, according to an emergency text alert.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ building near Chamber Street and Carnes Avenue was also affected by the outage.

It’s unclear what caused the power outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSTP.com as we work to bring you the latest updates.