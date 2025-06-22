Power could be out for a week in some Beltrami County locations emergency management says

Following the damage from a devastating storm, Beltrami County Emergency Management says some residents could be without power for a week.

The news could not have come at a worse time, as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s on Sunday, and additional storms are forecast in the days to come.

Beltrami Emergency Management said Beltrami Electric and the Otter Tail Power Company are trying to restore power, but said a specific timeline of when and where power would be restored isn’t possible at this time.

RELATED: Beltrami County suffers devastating storm damage; state of emergency declared

They said the delay in restoring power is due to the amount of damage their electrical infrastructure received. The National Weather Service now reports winds were estimated to have reached up to 90-120 miles per hour, equivalent to a category three hurricane.

“We want to stress again the significant damage that has occurred to infrastructure,” emergency management said. “It may take the final customers a week to get power back. As larger outages are restored, more small outages are expected.”

Additional crews have been called in to assist with restoration —as of 10:40 a.m. Sunday, nearly 11,000 customers were without power in Beltrami County according to Power Outage U.S.

Those who need a cooling shelter should head to the Assistance Center located at the Sanford Convention Center, in Bemidji, at 1111 Events Center Drive Northeast. Resources like water are available for those who need it, as well as the convention center.

Emergency management asks travelers to use caution when heading out and advises that “tremendous amounts” of debris still need to be cleared.

Residents have been doing their part, working tirelessly over the last two days to clean up their own properties and assist with others as needed.

Courtesy: Carmita Bratlien, Bemidji Courtesy: Carmita Bratlien,

Bemidji Lake Courtesy: Carmita Bratlien, Bemidji

CLICK HERE to send in your storm clean-up photos and HERE to see the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.