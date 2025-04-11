Postal concerns in the south metro area

Postal service concerns

Ashton Oram raises chickens as a hobby outside his Lakeville home.

He had planned to have a much larger flock by now.

“Right now, there’s only 19,” Oram says. “There should have been 55.”

He says last month, he ordered 55 baby chicks from a hatchery in Iowa, to be delivered by U.S. mail.

But on March 4th, only one batch arrived.

“We had only 19 show up one day — and then three days later, the rest of them showed up, and there were 35, and they were dead.”

Oram acknowledges that a winter storm may have delayed the delivery.

He notes that the shipment was supposed to arrive within 48 hours — and that the U.S. Postal Service is the only legal way to ship chickens.

Still, Oram says the timing is concerning.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s enough staff, or the mail doesn’t seem to get out quick enough,” he declares. “I would think things would get sorted pretty quickly, that it gets to the facility, it seems, but it doesn’t come to us.”

Oram says both he and his mother, Brenda Harder, a veterinarian, have had other past issues with post office delivery.



“My son-in-law got his birthday card about three and a half weeks after she mailed it, so that was kind of weird,” Harder recalls.

That was in 2022.

Harder says the following year, she was waiting for a paycheck for weeks.

“It was a clinic in Lakeville,” she remembers. “And they mailed it. I didn’t get it for almost three weeks. They ended up cancelling it because it took so long for me to get it.”

Oram and Harder aren’t alone.

A 2024 U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General report found 100,000 pieces of delayed mail in facilities across Minnesota in the space of one day.

The report also highlighted a shortage of 551 employees across the Minnesota-North Dakota district.

It also tracked comments by customers saying they had had no mail for several days in a row, incomplete mail delivery, and delivery messages for packages that never arrived.

The OIG report recommended developing strategies to fill open carrier positions and a plan to provide mail processing training for district managers.

“I think that’s the problem. They don’t have enough staff,” Harder says. “It doesn’t sound like it’s going to get better, sounds like it’s going to get worse, with cuts and less help.”

The Postal Service has cut 30,000 jobs since 2021.

Now, there’s a plan to cut 10,000 additional postal jobs through a voluntary early retirement program.

2nd District Congresswoman Angie Craig has sent a letter to Acting Postmaster General Doug Tulino opposing the move.

“The Postal Service has a staffing problem and a morale problem that is coming from questionable leadership on the federal, regional, and local levels,” the letter says. “Service levels in Minnesota continue to decline in unacceptable levels, while our letter carriers and postal workers remain overworked and undervalued.”

A group of protesters, meeting Wednesday outside the main post office in Minneapolis, say a Trump administration plan to privatize the Postal Service would only aggravate delivery delays while triggering higher shipping rates.

“It turns it into a system whereby people are driven by a profit motive, rather than service,” notes Rebecca Larson, with the group Indivisible Twin Cities. “The Postal Service was never intended to be a money maker. We don’t want that to be an explicit goal of the post office either.”

In an email, a Postal Service spokesperson says, “All mail delivery services in the Twin Cities south metro, including Lakeville, are current and on time, and that First-Class mail service performance in the Minnesota-North Dakota district continues to exceed the national average.”

The statement says that 87% of First-Class mail was delivered within the service standard of two days, compared to 84% nationally.

The Postal Service has not released any information about current staffing levels in the Minnesota-North Dakota district.

But signs on the Lakeville Post office indicate the agency is hiring.

Larson hopes that despite any potential changes, deliveries will continue and be on time.

“There are people who rely on the Postal Service for having their medicines delivered,” she says. “People, especially in the south metro, but in rural areas and seniors, especially.”