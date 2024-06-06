Post-conviction relief requested for man accused of killing Aitkin County woman in 1998

A request for post-conviction relief has been filed on behalf of a man who is currently in prison serving a life sentence at Faribault prison after being accused of killing a woman nearly three decades ago.

On Thursday, the Great North Innocence Project announced that members of the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit (CRU) had reviewed the case of now-62-year-old Brian Pippitt for the past two years.

During that review, members say they went through materials and interviews, and believe he was wrongfully convicted of murdering Evelyn Malin, who was found dead at her Aitkin County home in February 1998.

Jim Cousins, an attorney at Centurion, says Pippitt is “completely innocent” and “was not involved in that crime whatsoever.” Others involved in the investigation of the case included the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and a law school clinic class at Mitchell Hamline Law School, according to Cousins.

According to the Great North Innocence Project, a large factor in Pippitt’s conviction was the testimony from Raymond Misquadace, who told jurors he was with Pippitt and three others at the time they broke into a store connected to Malin’s home. During the break-in, Misquadace said they stole cigarettes and beer and murdered Malin.

Project officials say this testimony was part of a plea deal that would result in other outstanding felony charges. In addition, the Great North Innocence Project claims a jailhouse informant also testified, who told jurors and court officials that Pippitt confided in him about participating in the murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also sent in testimony claiming the group of men entered Malin’s home through a basement window and left by using the front door, according to those investigating Pippitt’s case.

Since those testimonies were given, project leaders say Misquadace has admitted to fabricating his confession with help from police, and that the jail informant “was psychotic at the time of his testimony against Mr. Pippitt,” adding he received a secret benefit from prosecutors.

In addition, project members say the informant has disavowed his original testimony, new forensic analysis disproves Misquadace’s original testimony and new evidence shows no beer or cigarettes were stolen from the store, and the door used by the suspects to leave Malin’s home was locked with a deadbolt that needed a key.

“It is an unconscionable injustice that anyone would now block his immediate release,” said Cousins.

The Aitkin County Attorney’s Office has 20 days to respond to the group’s filing. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the attorney’s office for comment and will update this story if a statement is received.