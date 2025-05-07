Possible threat to public safety closes Ramsey County Park

New Brighton Police closed the vehicle entrance to Long Lake Regional Park from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving information that street racers might be headed to the park.

Out of caution, the park was closed. A New Brighton Police spokesperson said in a statement that the organizers of the street racing did not have a permit, adding, “… These un-permitted gatherings also have resulted in neighborhood complaints, fights, and other violence requiring a large number of police officers to facilitate a safe environment.”

Charlie Aubrechts told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he was disappointed the threat of street racing closed the park, but happy he made it inside before the gates were shut.

“I didn’t even know until you told me that it was closing at four. I am glad we made it just in time,” said Aubrechts. “It would be really irritating to drive all the way here and then and find out it’s closed and that’s the reason why.”

No racers showed up, but law enforcement continued to monitor social media to prevent them from moving to another park location.