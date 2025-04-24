Possible mother of ‘Baby Angel’ arrested, charged in 2011 cold case

A woman believed to be the mother of “Baby Angel,” an infant whose body was discovered floating in the Mississippi River in 2011, is now charged in connection with the child’s death.

On Sept. 5, 2011, boaters reported that they had found a child inside a bag about 7 miles south of Winona. Inside the bag was a pendant, incense and several angel figurines that became the namesake for the unidentified newborn.

More than a decade after Baby Angel’s death, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Firebird Forensics Group, a nonprofit specializing in identifying human remains, a criminal complaint states. Firebird has a history of assisting in cold case investigations, most notably aiding the FBI in the “Golden State Killer” case.

Firebird used DNA from the child to locate potential relatives, and deputies followed up to request voluntary DNA samples using that information.

In March 2023, Firebird notified the sheriff’s office that it had found a possible lead in Jennifer Nichole Baechle. Deputies asked Baechle, 43, to provide a DNA sample, but she asked twice for more time to think about it, according to the complaint. A lawyer representing Baechle later said to contact her only through counsel.

Deputies eventually obtained Baechle’s DNA by rummaging through her trash and pulling out a used feminine hygiene product. Investigators say the sample taken from that item showed Baby Angel could be Baechle’s child.

Courtesy: Winona County Jail

In March 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant to get a DNA sample directly from Baechle, which indicated a strong likelihood that Baechle was Baby Angel’s biological mother. Swabs taken from the incense sticks left with the child’s body came back as a match with Baechle’s DNA, the complaint states.

When interviewed by deputies, Baechle’s relatives said the pendant found with Baby Angel belonged to Baechle. She was also known to collect angel figurines such as the ones found in the bag, and Baechle’s relatives said they gave her an angel ornament every Christmas. And while they did not have contact with Baechle in 2011, they said she was living in a van in the Winona area at the time.

An autopsy of Baby Angel found the child had suffered skull fractures while alive, and these fractures caused brain hemorrhages that resulted in the infant’s death, charging documents state.

“This is not the type of injury that would have occurred with the assistance of a medical professional during delivery,” the complaint notes, adding later that “[Baechle] had a duty to seek medical care on behalf of the infant during pregnancy, birth, and immediately after birth.”

Baechle is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, whereby she is accused of causing the death of Baby Angel through neglect or endangerment of a child and by knowingly taking “a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.”

Baechle was booked into the Winona County Jail on Thursday morning and will make her first court appearance at 11 a.m.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is expected to give further details on the case during a 12:30 p.m. news conference. Check back for updates.