Popular Elk River restaurant closing as owner retires

It’s the end of an era in downtown Elk River.

After 50 years in business, Jeff Krueger, owner of Daddy-O’s Cafe, is retiring and closing the popular restaurant next week.

“I’ve been so blessed,” Krueger said. “It’s been great. It’s going to be sad.”

Since making the announcement, Kruger says it’s been standing room only and people are lining up to get one last meal.

“Most are smiling and laughing, some are crying out there,” Krueger said.

Daddy-O’s Cafe will close its doors on May 24.