WATCH: ABC News special coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis

Funeral services for the late Pope Francis are being held Saturday morning at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Pope Francis died Monday of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican said. He was 88.

His physician, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, said Thursday the pope died at home “without suffering.”

The pontiff’s final public appearance came on Easter Sunday, when he gave a brief blessing to the faithful gathered at St. Peter’s Square: “Buona Pasqua,” Italian for “Happy Easter.”

The Rome mayor’s office tells ABC News more than 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral Saturday. Over 120,000 faithful flocked to the city over the first two days of the pope lying in state.