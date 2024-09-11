Polls show Harris won debate, but impact on election unclear

Post-debate polls showed Donald Trump was the clear winner of the debate against President Joe Biden in June. A performance by Biden that eventually drove him out of the race. Although polls show Harris seemed to win her debate with Trump Tuesday night, the impact is likely to be far less consequential.

“You saw a nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump angry, unhinged,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential running mate of Kamala Harris, told ABC News Tuesday night. “You saw a president for all America in Kamala Harris. You saw the confidence. You saw the vision, you saw the poise. You saw the compassion for people. Understanding she spoke about an economy that moves us forward. Moves all of us forward.”

Walz was back in Minnesota for a 9/11 memorial in St. Paul on Wednesday, but didn’t offer new comments about the debate.

ABC News also interviewed Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate.

“People can’t afford groceries and housing because of Kamala Harris’ policies,” Vance said after the debate. “Kamala Harris had a lot to say but very little actual substance behind it for how she’s going to lower grocery prices, secure the border and make housing more affordable in this country.”

Polls in 2016 showed Hilary Clinton “won” all three debates against Trump while Trump won the election. Biden prevailed in the 2020 debates, again, according to polls, and then went on to win the election.

Although there has been some talk about a second debate, so far nothing has been confirmed.