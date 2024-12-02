Police: Woman found dead in Minneapolis after family uses cell phone location to track her

Minneapolis police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground near the 3300 block of 10th Avenue South.

An initial investigation indicated family members of the victim used cell phone location information to find the 25-year-old woman, who they had not heard from since Saturday night.

“My heart aches for this family,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “The thought that a family member is murdered is unbearable. We ask anyone with information to immediately contact our investigators.”

The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.