Police to unveil new safety initiative for Green Line, University Avenue

On Wednesday, law enforcement leaders say they will introduce a new coordinated effort to improve conditions along University Avenue.

The new effort also aims to improve the safety of riders on the METRO Green Line. According to Metro Transit, law enforcement, service providers as well as both city and county prosecutors are working together on the “first-of-its-kind” collaboration, which they are calling the Safe and Strong University Avenue.

Among those expected to speak are Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Metro Transit Police Department Interim Chief Joe Dotseth, as well as the Ramsey County Public Health Director and the Ramsey County Deputy County Manager of Safety and Justice Service Team.

A press conference to discuss the new initiative is scheduled for 11 a.m. Check back for a livestream and for updates.