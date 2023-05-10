Police to provide update on shooting that killed St. Paul father outside his home

Police are set to provide an update Wednesday afternoon in the case of a St. Paul father who was fatally shot outside his home in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the update is, but police haven’t yet announced any arrests in the case.

Michael Brasel, 44, was confronting someone who was trying to break into his wife’s car this past weekend when he was shot, according to his wife, Hilary Brasel.

“Ever the protector and good man, he stood up for me with his last effort and breath …he was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him,” Hilary wrote in a Facebook post.

According to St. Paul Police, it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. Brasel was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been started to support the Brasel family and more than $187,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

A visitation for Brasel is scheduled for Thursday night and a celebration of life, for family and friends, is planned for this weekend.