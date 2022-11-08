Blaine police: missing 16-year-old girl found

UPDATE 6 a.m. 11/8/22: Madison Sellers has been found, Blaine police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Tuesday morning.

An hour later, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reaffirmed Blaine police information by announcing Sellers was “found safe.”

Police did not provide further information but said a press release is expected to come Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

INITIAL REPORT 8 p.m. 11/7/22: Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Blaine.

Madison Sellers was last seen on Thursday, November 3 when she walked away from her home just after 6:30 in the morning. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Police believe that she may have been seen using public transport in the area of Hiawatha area of Minneapolis.

Sellers has also been known to frequent Roseville and Brooklyn Park.

Her current hair color is brown.

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call Blaine police directly at 763-427-1212.