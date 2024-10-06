Police searching for driver who hit, seriously injured 7-year-old in Minneapolis

A 7-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Russel Avenue North just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, they found a 7-year-old with life-threatening injuries. He was brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe the boy was riding his skateboard when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver then fled before officers got to the scene.

There’s no word on what make and model the vehicle is.