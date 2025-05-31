2 injured in shooting at Mariucci Arena; suspect in custody
A shooting at Mariucci Arena on Friday night has left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) said that at around 8:20 p.m., a shooting occurred outside Mariucci Arena following a graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School.
Police responded to the scene, and paramedics brought two victims to the hospital — their condition is unknown at this time.
Law enforcement added that a suspect was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the area.
The Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
