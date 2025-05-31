2 injured in shooting at Mariucci Arena; suspect in custody

Shots fired at Mariucci Arena

A shooting at Mariucci Arena on Friday night has left two people injured and a suspect in custody.

The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) said that at around 8:20 p.m., a shooting occurred outside Mariucci Arena following a graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School.

Police responded to the scene, and paramedics brought two victims to the hospital — their condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement added that a suspect was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the area.

The Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Horrific news of a shooting near Mariucci Arena during a graduation event tonight – a time of celebration that should never have turned into one of fear and sadness. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 31, 2025

