Sources: 2 officers, multiple civilians shot in Minneapolis

Police are responding to an active incident in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis that has left two police officers and multiple civilians injured.

A heavy police presence was gathered along Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets starting at around 5:30 p.m. An ambulance was also seen rushing away from the scene with lights activated.

Sources tell KSTP’s Jay Kolls that two officers were shot — one is in critical condition — and both have been taken to a nearby hospital.

The city of Minneapolis confirmed that two officers and four civilians are injured, although it declined to say how or what their conditions are.

A resident in the area told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she heard five “loud pops,” which she realized were gunshots, and then saw people running from a man with a gun. The woman added that she saw a lot of police officers responding and they were telling residents to stay inside.

Other witnesses have reported hearing dozens of shots, and other agencies were also seen responding to the area.

Police have part of the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area. Several squads were also seen at Hennepin Healthcare.

