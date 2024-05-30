Sources: 1 officer dead, another hospitalized, multiple civilians hurt after shooting in Minneapolis

Sources: 2 officers, multiple civilians shot in Minneapolis

A police officer has died after a shooting that left several others injured in Minneapolis on Thursday night, sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Multiple sources add that another officer is hospitalized and several civilians are also hurt.

A heavy police presence was gathered along Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets starting at around 5:30 p.m. An ambulance was also seen rushing away from the scene with lights activated.

The city of Minneapolis confirmed that two officers and four civilians are injured, although it declined to say how or what their conditions are.

We’ve learned one of the officers shot tonight has died — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) May 31, 2024

A resident in the area told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she heard five “loud pops,” which she realized were gunshots, and then saw people running from a man with a gun. The woman added that she saw a lot of police officers responding and they were telling residents to stay inside.

Other witnesses have reported hearing dozens of shots, and other agencies were also seen responding to the area.

Police have part of the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area. Several squads were also seen at Hennepin Healthcare.

Gov. Tim Walz also weighed in on social media, saying the state is ready to provide any necessary resources.

The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement. The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2024

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates on air and online.