Police pursuit, crash in Itasca County leaves juvenile female dead

A juvenile female is dead after a police pursuit and crash in Itasca County in the early morning hours Sunday.

An Itasca County deputy saw a car without its headlights on traveling westbound on County Road 63 near County Road 271 in Deer Lake Township around 1:30 a.m., according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the deputy tried to stop the car, but it fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The car eventually crashed in the area of Highway 6 and County Road 11, Itasca County law enforcement said.

The driver and only occupant of the car was a juvenile female. She died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this motor vehicle crash that resulted in the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We ask the public to keep those impacted in their thoughts and to respect the privacy of those involved during this incredibly difficult time,” Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the crash.