Police make arrest in Minneapolis homicide where man died days after being assaulted

Minneapolis police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide where a man died several days after being assaulted.

On Saturday at around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue South and found a man lying on the ground and bleeding from the head outside of a business.

The man was brought to the hospital, but Minneapolis police were told on Tuesday morning that he died from his injuries overnight.

Preliminary information suggests the man was assaulted by another man who left the scene in a vehicle.

Homicide investigators tracked the suspect to the 2800 block of Knox Avenue South, according to officials. On Wednesday, Minneapolis police officers and SWAT executed a high-risk warrant and arrested a 42-year-old suspect at about 6:15 p.m.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

“This is yet another instance of a violent individual showing complete disregard for human life,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “The suspect allegedly threatened and brutally assaulted the victim in broad daylight, in full view of the public. This kind of violence will not be tolerated. I am proud of the dedicated and effective efforts of our investigators who continue to excel in their work.”