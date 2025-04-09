Police investigating soccer field, car incident in St. Paul

A beautiful evening at a St. Paul soccer field nearly turned into tragedy.

Police are investigating an incident in which a car drove onto a crowded field on Saturday, sending people scrambling.

No one was injured. But now, police want the public’s help identifying the car and the person driving it.

A TikTok video provided by St. Paul police shows the car driving right onto the soccer fields at Como Park Saturday evening.

You can see it enter the field and move through a crowd of people before it seems to take aim at one person running away.

Police say no one was hit, but those who were there were affected.

“I honestly thought, at first, that he was trying to attack somebody,” a witness told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “I thought he was trying to hit someone. Thankfully, he didn’t hit anybody. He just went around the field a couple of times and he drove back on to the parking lot and I think he left and later there were some cops that showed up.”