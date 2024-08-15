1 dies after Minneapolis shooting, police confirm

Police are investigating a homicide in south Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers responded to the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South on a report of a shooting just before 2 p.m.

There, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Despite first aid, the man died at the scene.

The victim was with a group of people when a fight broke out with another male, who then shot him in an alleyway, according to police investigators.

O’Hara said this block has been a “problematic” crime hotspot known for “chronic” drug dealing and occasional gunfire.

“It’s difficult because it’s happened in broad daylight on a weekday afternoon,” the chief said, remarking that this was the city’s first homicide in August.

Police have not announced any arrests.