Police investigating shooting along Green Line on Friday night

Metro Transit police are investigating a shooting along the Green Line in St. Paul on Friday evening.

Officers were called to University Avenue West and Hamline Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene captured police tape and several squads.

Green Line service in the area near the Hamline Avenue station has been delayed until later on Friday night.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about the shooting.