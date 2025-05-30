Police investigating scammers who stole thousands from Woodbury businesses

A new scam has business owners on high alert after thieves managed to walk away with thousands of dollars in Woodbury.

Woodbury police are searching for the suspects who secretly refunded themselves while checking out on May 25.

“They were wearing COVID masks and hats. So their identities were hidden pretty well,” Joe Cocchiarella, Joey C’s owner, said.

At the checkout counter, Cocchiarella said a customer tried to use Apple Pay, but told the cashier it was not working.

They asked the worker to turn the point of sales system around so they could enter the number manually, but instead, the thief issued themselves a refund of $1,100.

“It’s hard to just make money and make a living and keep all my employees happy, and then to have something like that happen, it’s very violating,” Cocchiarella said.

At a business next door, Birdi Golf, scammers took a swing at their system.

“It sounds like they were very knowledgeable of our POS system,” Joe Lindmeier, Birdi Golf general manager, said.

On the same day, Birdi Golf noticed over $1,000 was refunded to a customer that they did not authorize.

“It’s a bit stressful, I suppose. If it hurts the business. It hurts the community,” Lindmeier said.

Businesses are now protecting their systems with more security and enhancing employee training.



Cocchiarella is looking forward to getting his piece of the pie back.



“I’ll get back my $1,100, which is good. The guys who stole from me can keep the pizza. I hope they enjoyed it, right?” Cocchiarella said.



The owner said his bank is refunding the money.