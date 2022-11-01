1 dead, 2 hospitalized after North St. Paul incident

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after an incident Tuesday afternoon in North St. Paul.

Multiple agencies were in the 2300 block of Shoshone Road at around 1:15 p.m.

According to North St. Paul police, officers were called to the area just after 12:30 p.m. for a stabbing and shooting.

Three people — a man and woman with stab wounds and a man with a gunshot wound — were taken to a hospital in critical condition and a suspect was in custody, police said, adding that there isn’t any threat to the public.

The man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Police at the scene of an investigation in North St. Paul on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Mark Garvey/KSTP

No other details were immediately available.

