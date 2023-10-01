Police investigating fatal shooting in Savage Sunday

A man is dead after a shooting in Savage just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A news release from the Savage Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 149000 block of Oakcrest Circle around 2:49 a.m.

Police say they then found a man with “at least one gunshot wound” who was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no outstanding threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2600 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.