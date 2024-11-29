Man fatally shot inside Minneapolis apartment on Thanksgiving

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Thanksgiving.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North around 6:05 p.m. At the scene, law enforcement found a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

“On a day that is supposed to be a celebration, another family has been impacted by a senseless act of violence,” Minneapolis Police Cheif Brian O’Hara said. “My thoughts today are with the victim and his family. Our investigators are focused on seeking justice for the victim and are asking anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately.”

An initial investigation indicated the man was inside an apartment when a shot was fired, and he was struck. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.