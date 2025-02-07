Police in west metro testing out ‘AI technology’ to deter distracted driving

Police in the west metro are using new technology to try and stop distracted driving.



You may notice a tall, orange structure along Highway 7, and it’s here because it’s part of a $450,000 grant to the Highway 7 Safety Coalition.



“We got a little creative with the grant,” said Sgt. Adam Moore with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.



Sgt. Moore says as communities around here grow, traffic is worse and it’s led to more crashes. One of the biggest problems is distracted driving.

“It’s very concerning,” Sgt. Moore said.



The Highway 7 Safety Coalition partnered with Acusensus to use what they say is artificial intelligence technology to flag drivers who aren’t practicing safe habits.



“Going up to the driver telling them I have a picture of you with the phone in your right hand, it’s really hard for them to deny it,” Sgt. Moore said.



This technology works fast. If it captures someone without a seatbelt on or with a phone in hand, it’ll let an officer on patrol know within five seconds.



“As far as I’m concerned, this is the first time this has been used in Minnesota,” Sgt. Moore said.



“I think about it every day,” said Amy LaValle, who lost her son in a distracted driving crash.



LaValle lost her 19-year-old son Phillip in 2013 when he was out for a run and later hit and killed by a distracted driver.



“It’s totally preventable, these things don’t have to happen,” LaValle said.



Today, she works as an advocate for safer roads, hosting “Just Drive Day” for the 10th year this spring. She applauds police for this proactive approach.



“People are blatantly using their phones, they don’t care, so I think that’s awesome,” LaValle said.



It’s important to note that if police don’t pull you over, any photos taken by this technology are deleted.

On Friday, our 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera saw the structure in Shorewood but don’t get used to it in one spot because Sgt. Moore says it’ll be in different spots along Highway 7 for the next year.



“We’re looking to educate people, we want people to put their phones down,” Sgt. Moore said.